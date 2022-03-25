DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Sgt. Ronelle Hinton has been with the Durham Police Department for 12 years and she said no day on the job is ever the same.

“I enjoy that it is challenging and that I get to use problem-solving skills,” Hinton said. “I enjoy that I am helping the community that I live in.”

Hinton was born into a family of female officers, as both her grandmother and aunt worked for the New York Police Department.

“My grandmother was one of the first female officers for the NYPD,” Hinton said. “Growing up, they were role models. I looked up to them and saw how much they enjoyed it and how they were able to provide for their family and still have a family life.”



Durham police officer Ronelle Hinton comes from a family of female officers who fully back the Durham Police Department’s initiative to employ more women officers (Crystal Price).

Hinton said her family moved to North Carolina when she was in junior high school and she eventually followed in her grandmother and aunt’s footsteps and joined the Durham Police Department in 2009.

Now a sergeant with the recruiting unit, Hinton said the police department is constantly looking to fill their 90 vacancies with both males and females. But, she said she noticed that only 17 percent of the officers in the Durham Police Department are female.

“I think diversity is important anywhere, it’s important to get a police department that is reflective of the community,” she said.

Hinton said she heard about a nationwide push by other agencies, to increase their percentage of female officers to 30 percent by 2030, which is called the 30×30 pledge.

“Right now, the national average of female law enforcement officers is about 12 percent, and currently at the Durham Police Department we are above the average, we’re at about 17 percent,” Hinton said. “We want to try to do better.”

She told her leadership about the 30×30 pledge, and now Durham has joined in on the challenge.

“So we’re trying to get women in the community who are thinking of joining but who think that it’s historically a male field, who might think they won’t be able to still do things like go to school and raise a family serving as a police officer, we want to tell them those are things they are able to do here,” Hinton said.

Hinton said the Durham Police Department has taken steps to make the job more conducive to female officers, as the police department has a nursing room for lactating mothers.

“This allows them to have a safe place to nurse and we have city policies in place that will make that a priority,” Hinton said.

Hinton also added that the department has an excellent maternity leave and family sick leave policy.

She said she is proud to be part of a department where so many of the leaders are female, including three of the department’s four top executive posts, including Chief Patrice Andrews, Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery and Deputy Chief Melissa Bishop.

“It feels inspiring and it feels motivating,” Hinton said. “The same way I look at our chief and our deputy chiefs, and think, ‘that’s something I can do,’ that’s what I want for little girls on the street. To look at this video and see me and say, ‘that’s something that I can do too.’”

According to officials with the Durham Police Department, some benefits of having female officers is that women proportionally have fewer use-of-force and citizen complaints, and that women tend to be more effective in their interactions with diverse communities.

CBS 17 reached out to other police departments in the Triangle and found that Fayetteville police had one of the highest percentages of female officers at 22-percent.

Durham had the second highest with 17-percent of their officers who are female, followed by Chapel Hill (11 -percent), Raleigh (10-percent ), Apex (10-percent), and Wake Forest (3-percent).

Finally, the Durham Police Department is one of 140 police forces nationwide that have signed up for the pledge.