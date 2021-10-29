Durham police release photos of man who entered local school, made sexual comments to student

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department released photos Friday afternoon of a man they said entered a female bathroom “startling some students.”

The incident happened Thursday at the Durham School of the Arts shortly after 2 p.m.

According to a statement provided by district spokesperson Chip Sudderth, the man went on the school’s campus Thursday afternoon and then entered a female bathroom. Sudderth said the man spoke inappropriately to some students.

The Durham Police Department said he “made comments of a sexual nature”.

Durham Police investigators are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect. They described him as a man with short hair and a short beard, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the forearms and blue jeans.

Police said he was last seen walking south on N. Duke Street near Fernway Avenue in Durham.

Courtesy: Durham Police Department

On Thursday, Principal Dr. Jackie Tobias said in a message to families that security cameras captured the man coming onto the school’s campus. Security presence was increased at the school.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or with any additional information is asked to call Corporal J. Wagstaff with the Special Victims Unit at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29324 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.