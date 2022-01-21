Durham police release photos of person, car that may be connected to fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department has released photos of a person and car that they believe might help solve a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday.

The person pictured is believed to be in connection with this fatal Durham hit-and-run (Durham police).

The person pictured is believed to be in connection with this fatal Durham hit-and-run (Durham police).

This dark colored sedan is believed to be the wanted vehicle (Durham police).

Darion Revels, 28, is believed to have laid down in the southbound lane on Denfield Street in Durham when he was struck by an unknown make sedan that was also traveling southbound at approximately 4:12 a.m., a news release said.

Revels was pronounced dead at the scene when crews arrived.

After the collision, the sedan fled the scene traveling south on Denfield Street, and neither the suspect nor vehicle has been located at this time. However, the sedan is missing a silver hubcap and is suspected to have possible front bumper damage, helping narrow down the search, police said.

Investigators also updated the vehicle description Friday to a 2001-05 black or dark-colored Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or identity of the person in the images is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar of the Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935 extension 29450 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.