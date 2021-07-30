Durham police report 2nd shooting with life-threatening injuries within hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police reported the second life-threatening shooting that happened within five hours Friday.

The shooting happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. at a park in the 900 block of Liberty Street, according to a statement from Durham police.

A woman and man were both injured in the evening shooting which followed a drive-by shooting around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Steadman Street.

According to police, the Friday night shooting happened as a man and woman were on foot in Long Meadow Park. The man was shot in the back by a man who was also walking in the park. The woman was shot in her leg, police said.

In the latest shooting, both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting on Stedman Street left a man with life-threatening injuries, too, police said.

The shooting in Long Meadow Park is the second there this week. Police said there might be more than one shooter in the latest Long Meadow Park incident because two different types of gunshot shells were found at the scene.

No other information was released by police.

They asked anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.