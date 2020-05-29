Durham police responding to shots fired find man dead in car

Scene near a May 28, 2020 shooting along Leon Street in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday night.

Police received a report of shots fired around 9:23 p.m. Thursday. They arrived at the scene along the 1300 block of Leon Street to find a man dead in a car, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

