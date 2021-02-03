Durham police, SAS partner to analyze officer response patterns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After a record-breaking year of shootings in Durham and protests over the death of George Floyd, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said 2020 was a difficult year for the police department.

“Last year, 2020 was the most challenging year of my career,” Davis said during a public safety forum held by the SAS Institute on Wednesday morning.

The city of Durham saw a 40 percent increase in the number of people shot in 2020 compared to 2019, and the shootings are not stopping.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a juvenile was struck by a stray bullet while they were sleeping in a home on Thornwood Drive around 1 a.m. on Jan. 22. Thankfully the juvenile is expected to be ok.

Mark McDougal lives on Thornwood Drive and he said he heard the gunshots.

“A bullet doesn’t have a name on it, when you have stray bullets flying, you don’t feel safe,” McDougal said.

Davis said as the department is still dealing with a lot of the same issues from last year, which include social injustice and racial equity, she has concerns about retention and the toll this is taking on her officers.

“The challenge in law enforcement is that officers don’t like to say that something is wrong,” Davis said. “I would like to take a close look at how do we retain officers and why do officers leave.”

In an effort to boost morale and improve transparency, Durham Police will be partnering with the SAS Institute on a project that will analyze officer response patterns.

Officials with the institute said they will be analyzing 911 calls, citations, data from crisis intervention, as well as complaint and training data.

“I think we need to be daring enough to dig deep to find out where our problems exist,” Davis said.

Davis said they are also going to look for ways to improve transparency in the community.

“I think we’re in a very critical time in history where we need to engage our community in a very genuine and authentic way,” Davis said. “We really do want to hear from our community members about what they expect from their police department.”

McDougal said he is hoping to see better relationships between his community and the Durham Police Department.

“I want to see the police presence almost as an ‘interactive type presence’ with everyone completely,” McDougal said.

Officials with the institute said that they will begin analyzing data from the Durham Police Department in the next two months.

Thomas Navarre, president of the Durham County FOP Lodge #2, said right now they are waiting to get more information on the project, but that they are open to new ideas and new technology and they are always working to improve community relationships.