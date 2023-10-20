DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for information in reference to a body that was found in a wooded area on East End Avenue in early October.

Investigators have been unable to identify the body. The victim appears to be a black male, approximately 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 4 with a slim build. He had a unique-looking pocket knife in his possession. The knife was a green folding knife with an emblem resembling the one below:

(Durham Police Dept.)

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 6, a tree service worker found the body in the 200 block of East End Avenue, police said. Investigators responded to the scene and conducted a death investigation. The death is now being investigated as a homicide.

We ask that anyone with any information in this case call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.