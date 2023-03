DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a bicyclist inappropriately touched three women in Durham and they need your help in identifying the suspect.

The Durham Police Department on Friday released a surveillance photo of the person they say touched the women Wednesday on Northern Durham Parkway and Prospect Parkway.

This surveillance image posted on social media Friday by the Durham Police Department shows a bicyclist who police say inappropriately touched three women earlier this week in Durham. (Photo credit: Durham Police Department)

They say the person was riding a yellow bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Supernaw at 919-560-4440 ext. 29316 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.