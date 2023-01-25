DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that.

The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.

He was also last seen wearing a hat, dark-colored jacket and jeans.

The picture shows him carrying multiple packages.

Crimestoppers is currently offering a $2,000 cash reward for information and can be reached at 919-683-1200.