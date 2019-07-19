Durham police searching for identity fraud suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of credit card fraud.

Police say a man made multiple purchases at Harris-Teeter and Food Lion stores in Durham over the last several weeks.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, police ask you to contact Investigator Beck at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29327 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

