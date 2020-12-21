Durham police searching for man wanted on charges related to crash that left 1 critically injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A 27-year-old man is wanted on charges related to a crash that left one man with critical injuries, the Durham Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of N.C. 55 Highway on Friday shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said a 2005 Cadillac was driving southbound on N.C. 55 when it collided with a 2017 Ford Escape that was trying to make a turn from the parking lot of an ABC store.

The man driving the Cadillac was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The man and woman who were in the Ford were taken to the hospital for serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

According to police, Dale Isaiah Taylor is wanted on charges of aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving, speeding, driving while license revoked and not having insurance in this case.

Taylor is actively wanted on those charges, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Rose with the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.