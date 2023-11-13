DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 83-year-old man.

Nevzat “Bob” Ibraimov of Durham was last seen leaving a home on the 4300 block of David Street at around 11 a.m. on Monday, police said.

According to Durham police, Ibraimov left in a 2017 Black Toyota Rav4 with the following North Carolina license plate: HHB6527.

Ibraimov is described to be 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 180 pounds, as well as has brown thinning hair, green eyes, and a mustache.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black puffer vest, a red flannel shirt and dark pants.

The picture below shows the exact clothing he was last seen wearing:

Anybody who sees him is urged to call 911 or Officer Kobersteen at the Durham Police Department at (919) 475-2262.