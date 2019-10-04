Durham police searching for murder suspect on the run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have charged a man with murder in connection with a shooting on Sept. 21 — but police need help finding the suspect.

Eric Humberto Ramirez, 25, is charged with killing Josue Marlin Portillo. He was found unconscious in an apartment complex in the 1300-block of Hudson Avenue.

Portillo was transported to the hospital and died on Sept. 24 from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Ramirez is currently on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

