Durham police searching for suspect in triple shooting at China Buffet parking lot

Durham police responded to a triple shooting in the parking lot of a China Buffet just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. (Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department responded to a triple shooting in the parking lot of a China Buffet early Saturday morning and are still looking for a suspect.

Just before 2 a.m. an off-duty Durham police officer heard shots fired in the 3700 block of Mayfair in southwest Durham as they were across the street from the restaurant.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but the officer noted the parking lot was full of people at the time of the shooting.

Police say three people were shot, with one of them being transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

One victim was shot in the back of the hand, another was shot in the leg and the final was grazed by a bullet.

The department is currently investigating and do not have any details on suspect information or what led up to the shooting at this time.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.