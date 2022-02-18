Durham police searching for suspect who shot teen, gas station employee near Hillside HS

Durham police are looking for this suspect who shot a teenager at a gas station in Durham on Monday (Durham Police Department).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect who shot a teenager and a gas station employee on Monday.

The suspect, described as a male in his late 20s, was last seen wearing a dark Timberland sweatshirt with a red or orange patch on the back, light-colored blue jeans, and Timberland boots, a news release said Friday afternoon.



Officers said the shooting happened along the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street just before 1 p.m. across from Hillside High School on Monday and both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with the teen being taken to a local hospital.

Police said there was an active search for the suspect in the shooting, but he wasn’t identified that day.

The department also that the shooting does not appear to be random, new information that was not known before Friday.