Durham police see increase in number of stolen guns – especially from unlocked vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said more than half of all guns reported stolen were taken from vehicles – and a majority of those vehicles were unlocked.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, a total of 261 firearms were reported stolen to Durham police.

Durham police said gun thefts are up 4 percent from the 258 guns stolen in 2020, and up 15 percent from the 233 guns stolen in 2019.

Of the firearms reported stolen in 2021, slightly more than half, 51.7 percent, were from vehicles.

“The majority of the vehicles were unlocked, and many were parked in residential locations,” Durham police said in a release.

Durham police urged residents to remove your guns from your unattended vehicle or if you can’t remove the firearm – don’t leave it in plain sight.

Other tips from DPD:

Put it in a secure gun safe or lockbox, preferably in the locked trunk of your vehicle.

Lock your vehicle doors.

Remove keys from the vehicle.

Secure firearms in a lockbox or gun safe in the home.

Record all serial numbers for firearms so that if they are stolen, they will be easier to return if recovered.

Anyone with information about gun thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.