Durham police seek duo who have targeted Hispanics in 10 armed robberies this month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men remain on the run Sunday night wanted in connection to a string of robberies in Durham that police say targeted Hispanic people.

At least 10 armed robberies happened every few couple of days during the first half of the month.

“I think that’s not good, especially with children around. In the community we’re trying to come together as one and then people are coming against certain types of people, it’s just not good,” said Aariel Hargrove, a Durham resident.

The two armed suspects hit many of the victims, including minors. on the head with a gun and made them lie on the ground before taking off with money, credit cards, and cellphones.

Police say a victim was even shot during one of those robberies. People said they are now planning to be more aware of their surroundings.

“I’d definitely like to help look out. I have a lot of friends in the Hispanic community and I think it would be good if I could kind of keep an eye out for them,” said James Stover of Durham.

The crimes took place both in the morning and at night primarily at apartment complexes. It’s unclear why those in the Hispanic community are being targeted but an investigation is underway.

“Especially given that the pandemic is still going on and the Hispanic community is disproportionately affected by that, yeah this is terrible,” said Durham resident Henry Stover.

The getaway car is described as a black SUV possibly a Ford Expedition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.