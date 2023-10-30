DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —Durham police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Police said Semar Barbour, of Durham, was last seen leaving a residence on Glenbrittle Drive around 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. He was driving a red four-door 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited with North Carolina license plate KJV8563.

Barbour is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and black pants.

Police told CBS 17 on Monday that the circumstances surrounding this missing person case remain under investigation.

If you see Barbour or if you have any information, call Investigator D. Bussell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29254.