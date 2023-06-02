DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on South Miami Boulevard on Wednesday.

Around 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, police said. The bank teller provided the money from the till.

He is about 5 feet 8 and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, purple shorts, and a camouflage mask.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.