Durham police seek information in Thanksgiving shooting that injured 2 adults, juvenile girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information about a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving.

The shooting happened Nov. 28 around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victims were in a vehicle on Cheek Road near Hardee Street. They told officers they saw a silver car stopped at a light behind them. Several shots were fired into the car, seriously injuring a man and a woman.

A girl in the vehicle survived a graze wound to her wrist, police said. The woman has recovered from the shooting, but the man is still undergoing treatment.

Police believe the shots were fired from a rifle by those in the silver vehicle, which had dark tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Justice at 919-560-4281, ext. 29119 or Crimestoppers at at 919-683-1200.

