Durham police seek information on 4 shootings that happened in 18-hour span

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for information about four shootings that were reported Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The cases remain under investigation and it is not known if they are connected, police say.

The first shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane.

The adult male victim was outside when a male approached him and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The suspect(s) fled in an older damaged white car.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting and attempted carjacking in the 3300 block of Shannon Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, an adult male, was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Three suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 12:06 a.m. on Monday.

An adult male was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot in the ankle by an unknown male.

Just after 10:45 a.m., a woman was shot while sitting on a bench in the 900 block of Liberty Street. An adult male was also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.