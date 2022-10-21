DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.

On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty and Railroad streets around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot.

Sowell’s vehicle then crashed – injuring a child and four adults. The child and three of the adults were expected to recover, but police said the fourth adult was listed in critical condition initially at a nearby hospital.

Demeico Sowell Jr. in a photo from Durham police.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was an older green sedan.

A witness at the scene said they heard nine or 10 gunshots and that they sounded like they were coming from two different guns.

Police Friday sent out a special news release about efforts to solve his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. S.W. Vaughan at 919-560-4440 Ext. 29334 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.