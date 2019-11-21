Durham police seeking info on convenience store robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham investigators are asking the public for information about an armed robbery at the Family Fare convenience store occurring Tuesday.

Police say a man with a gun entered the store located at 4161 Old Chapel Hill Road around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 and demanded money.

No one was injured.

The man, who had his face partially covered, reached into the cash register and fled with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect fled in a black car, possibly a Kia.









Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Roberts at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

