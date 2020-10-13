Durham police seeking info on vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking information on who may have been occupying a vehicle that they say was used in a September drive-by shooting that seriously injured a man.

Police say the shooting that happened on Sept. 22 on Cheek Road near Hoover Road. Responding officers arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Cheek Road shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Explorer that had crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on the side of Cheek Road.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, who was an adult male, had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim or possible suspect(s).

According to witnesses, the shots were fired by the occupant(s) of a silver vehicle, believed to be an Acura (possibly a TSX). The vehicle was last seen on Hoover Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.