Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help regarding a homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Liberty St. in 2014.

Police said 28-year-old Alfredo Jobel just returned home from a car wash on Avondale Drive on Feb. 1, 2014 around 1:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

A black Honda four-door vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting. Police said it is unknown if the Honda was the suspect vehicle.

Investigators believe the murder might have been the result of an altercation Jobel had with someone while he was at the car wash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29283, DPD’s Homicide Cold Case tip line at (919) 560-4118, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.