DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public for help to find the person who drove into a motorcyclist earlier this month and fled the scene.

Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on June 3 around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene before ever checking on Parks’ condition.

A witness reports seeing a black vehicle leave the area during the time frame, but police say evidence at the scene appears to belong to a silver vehicle.

Parks was taken to a local hospital.

CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price spoke with Parks’ son, Adam, who said his father was in critical condition and almost all his father’s bones were broken.

“Everyone’s really devastated by this,” Parks said. “I want this person to turn themselves in. They’re making it worse by not turning themselves in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext.29450 or CrimeStoppers at 919-560-4600.