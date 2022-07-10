DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Traffic and Crash Team is asking for information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver colored sedan in the 2300 block of Guess Road. After the collision, the sedan left the scene leaving the bicyclist with serious injuries.

Police expect the vehicle to have front-end damage. Police say the driver was last seen pulling the bike out of the vehicle’s front-end.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.