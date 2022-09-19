DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While gun violence continues to be an issue in Durham, the police department has seized more firearms so far this year compared to 2021.

According to data CBS 17 obtained from Durham police, evidence showed it seized 670 firearms from Jan. 1, 2022 through Aug. 25, 2022.

That’s a 25 percent increase in gun seizures compared with the 536 guns Durham police seized at this point in 2021. According to data, Durham police seized 458 firearms at this point in 2020, too.

The firearms the police department seized included stolen handguns and concealed rifles.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police to find out how exactly all the 670 guns were seized, but we are still waiting to hear back.

But we do know that at least 64 of the guns seized were collected by the department’s new Crime Area Target Team (CATT), an 8-member team that is focused on proactive policing efforts in certain high-crime areas of the city.

Additionally, CBS 17 knows the team conducted 461 traffic stops from April – June 2022.

“When I see an increase in gun seizures, to me, typically a lot of times it does equate with proactive policing,” Larry Smith said, a spokesperson for the Durham Fraternal Order of Police.

Smith is a retired deputy chief who worked on Durham police’s CATT in the 1990s.

Smith said when officers follow proactive policing practices, that includes traffic stops, knock and talks and patrols in high crime areas, he said that often leads to an increase in gun seizures.

“The vast majority of weapons that are used in violent crime, many times are stolen or the person who used it is prohibited from owning it,” Smith said. “So, any time you can keep those weapons out of the hands of people who aren’t supposed to have weapons, hopefully, that will have an impact in the violent crime.”

So has the violence curbed?

Data from Durham police showed the number of shootings this year peaked in the month of April, when there were 80 shootings from March 26 – April 30, 2022.

Data shows shootings have come down, but there were still 57 shootings from July 30 – Aug. 27, 2022.

Smith said it will take law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office and the community working together to address gun violence.

“There’s a lot of spokes in that wheel and the police department is only one of them,” Smith said. “Everybody has to be giving it all they can in trying to deal with this violent crime issue.”

CBS 17 also reached out to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and found, that so far this year, DCSO has seized 139 guns. That’s a decrease from the 209 firearms seized in 2021.

However, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office did collect almost 400 guns through two different gun buyback events this year.