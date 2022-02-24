DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While Durham set a record for homicides in 2021, there were fewer shootings reported and police solved more shootings than in 2020, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented the department’s 2021 fourth quarter crime report to city council during their virtual work session.

In the report, it showed that Durham had 50 homicides in 2021, which was a 35-percent jump from the 37 homicides the city had 2020. This is also the most homicides the city has had since at least 1995 when the department started keeping data.

According to the report, shootings in Durham were down as there were 795 shootings in 2021, which was an 18-percent decrease from 2020 when there were 966 shooting incidents.

City officials have said that some of the shootings that are happening in Durham are getting more violent.

“We are still seeing an emergence of the intentional targeting and shooting,” Andrews said.

The report showed that Durham police solved more aggravated assaults in 2021 than the FBI’s national average for cities the same size as Durham, which are cities with a population of 250,000 to 499,999 people.

According to the report, Durham police solved 37.7 percent of aggravated assaults. The FBI’s national average clearance rate was 36.6 percent.

“Despite the workload on our staff, that really does indicate that we are focusing on the right things,” Andrews said.

Andrews said during the presentation that Durham solved 20 percent of the almost 800 shooting incidents that happened in 2021, which is more than the 12 percent of shooting incidents Durham police solved in 2020.

Andrews said that the department has had centralized unit focused on shooting incidents since September 2020. She said that has helped them increase their shooting clearance rates.

She added that the department was able to develop 870 leads through identifying shell casings through the NIBIN system, known as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

“The ability that we have to really be self-sustaining as it relates to a lot of our investigations is phenomenal,” Andrews said.

Even though police solved more shootings last year, hundreds of shootings in Durham remain unsolved.

Durham has already had six deadly shootings since Jan. 1, which is more than the five people who had died in shootings in 2021 during the same time period and the two who had died during that time in 2020.

So far this year 33 people have been shot, which is the same amount of people who had been shot during the same time period in 2021.

Durham city councilman Leonardo Williams pointed out during Thursday’s city council work session that police cannot solve this problem alone.

“The residents are asking, ‘why is this happening?’ But we’re not talking enough about why it’s happening, which I think will lead us to what we can do and how,” Williams said.

Andrews also talked about the officer shortage and how the department had 81 vacancies as of Dec. 31.

Andrews told council that the number of officers leaving the Durham Police Department has slowed down since city council passed a pay increase for officers last month.

The pay increase amount varied depending on each officer’s rank, but it was a 10-percent increase for Durham police recruits. She said that more officers also seem interested in coming to Durham now than they did before.

Andrews said they have decided to continue having officers from specialized units and command staff continue to fill in on patrol through the end of June to help boost staffing numbers.

As CBS 17 reported in December, Andrews decided to have officers of higher ranks fill in on patrol from January through March, for a total of four patrol shifts as the department faced a shortage of officers.

But Andrews said they found this initiative to be an “effective effort,” so they have decided to extend this initiative through the end of June. She said these officers in specialized units will fill in for two patrol shifts from April through June.