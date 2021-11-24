Durham police, state troopers make 120+ stops for speeding along I-85 corridor Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police and North Carolina troopers made more than 120 traffic stops along the Interstate 85 corridor during a speed enforcement effort Wednesday. The highest speed clocked was 112 mph, officials said.

Officers made 122 stops for speed violations in total. Durham police spokesperson Kammie Michael said most vehicles stopped Wednesday were “going in excess of 80 mph” in the 60 mph zone. Of those, 13 topped 90 mph.

Seven citations for careless and reckless driving were also issued, as well as a dozen for other traffic violations.

Similar speed enforcements are taking place elsewhere in the Triangle during the Thanksgiving holiday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson and Highway Patrol Commander Freddy L. Johnson Jr. on Wednesday released a public service announcement about their effort in the Raleigh area.

Patterson said RPD has investigated 40 traffic-related deaths this year alone.

Their message to drivers? Slow down.