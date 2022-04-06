DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are still looking for a man who in September forced a woman to drive to an ATM and then drove her to Chapel Hill before running away.

The incident happened on Sept. 24, 2021, when the victim said she was leaving work and stopped at a bank on N. Gregson Street to make a deposit for her company.

She noticed a black vehicle in the parking lot that began to leave its spot when she went from the vault to an ATM, a warrant obtained Wednesday said.

The woman then drove home. She was looking at her phone while sitting in her driveway, and when she looked up, the suspect was standing in front of her car with a rifle, the warrant said.

The suspect made her move to the passenger seat, then drove her to a Wells Fargo on Estes Drive in Chapel Hill. She told police that as they left, she noticed a car that looked like the car from the bank parking lot.

He then made her withdraw $1,000, then drove her to a neighborhood. He made her keep her head down the whole time, the warrant said.

Once he stopped, the suspect tried to wipe down surfaces in the car he touched with hand sanitizer. He told the woman not to report what happened to the police because he knows where she lives, documents showed.

He then took her phone and purse, and ran away, the warrant said.

Once she made sure he wasn’t around, the victim used the built-in GPS in her car to get home. She then contacted a neighbor to call the police, the warrant said.

As of Wednesday, no arrest had been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at 919-560-4440, ext. 29536, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.