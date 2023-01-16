DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said.

In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city.

In the first 13 days of 2023, the team seized nine guns and made 22 arrests, according to the department.

The Crime Area Target Team was formed in 2022 to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime, but those areas were not released to the public.

Courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The team focuses on making traffic stops in efforts to crack down on crime and guns.

Additionally, in the first two weeks of the year, the team seized 398 grams of illegal drugs, including 26 grams of meth in a traffic stop on Interstate 85 near Guess Road, Durham police said.