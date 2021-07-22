Durham police terminate now-former officer arrested in Apex on kidnapping, sex offense charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer facing kidnapping and sex offense charges was terminated on Monday, the department announced Thursday.

Joseph A. Daniels was arrested by Apex police on July 8. Daniels was a Durham police officer at the time. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense, and sexual battery in connection with an incident reported to Apex police on June 16, a news release said.

An investigation report from Apex police shows the victim is a Durham woman who is an acquaintance of Daniels.

She suffered an “apparent minor injury” during the incident that occurred June 4 at Daniels’ residence in Apex,” the report stated.

Daniels turned himself in at the Durham County Magistrate’s Office and was later released on a $75,000 unsecured bond.

Durham police said on July 9 that Daniels was placed on administrative leave without pay. He was terminated effective Monday. He had been with the Durham Police Department for 10 years.

