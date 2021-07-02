Durham police warn against celebratory gunfire 1 year following woman’s July Fourth death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– On July 4, 2020, 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe was sitting on a porch visiting friends when she was killed by celebratory gunfire.

It happened at a house on Burlington Avenue. Durham police said they believe the killing was the result of celebratory gunfire.

Thorpe was celebrating with family and friends around 11 p.m. when she was struck by a stray bullet in the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities believe this was the result of celebratory gunfire because of the direction where the bullet came from.

“The projectile did follow a downward path through Ms. Thorpe’s torso and so that indicates the bullet came down from above instead of being directly fired at her,” said investigator Adam Bongarten with the Durham Police Department’s Homicide Unit said last year.

As the one year anniversary of her death approaches, the Durham Police Department is reminding people the potentially fatal consequences of celebratory gunfire in a new PSA.

“The Thorpe family worked closely with our department to produce the PSA,” says Lt. G.L. Minor of the Public Affairs Unit. “The goal was to create a compelling promotion that would honor Mrs. Thorpe’s life and cause community members to stop and think about the possible consequences of their actions.”

Minor adds that bullets shot in the air can also cause serious harm to pets and damage cars and homes.

“In Durham, anyone caught firing a gun into the air could be charged with a CLASS 3 misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $500,” says Minor.

The Durham Police Department released a list of how to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely: