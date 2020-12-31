Durham police warn against celebratory gunfire tonight in wake of woman’s July Fourth death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday is New Year’s Eve and police expect more people to be celebrating in smaller groups tonight – and they want to warn people not to celebrate by shooting their firearms.

Police told CBS 17 that New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for celebratory gunfire and this morning they’re warning everyone not to do it.

Not only is it dangerous, but it’s also illegal, police said.

Bullets fired in the air can travel, and considering that what comes up must come down, there can be fatal consequences.

Family of 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe are, unfortunately, familiar with those fatal consequences.

Thorpe was hit in the chest by a bullet and killed this past Fourth of July while celebrating with friends on Burlington Avenue. Police said they believe the killing was the result of celebratory gunfire.

“There’s two things you learn as a youth, you learn right from wrong and you know what goes up must come down,” said family member Carlos Lyons. “Whoever shot the bullet, they didn’t care about either of those things [and] now my aunt’s gone.”

Anyone caught firing a gun in the air can face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500.

Police are still looking for the person who fired the shot that killed Thorpe.