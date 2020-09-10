Durham police warn of man impersonating officer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department issued a warning Wednesday of a person impersonating an officer.

The incident happened Monday around 10 p.m. on Guess Road near Rose of Sharon Road. Police said a person reported that the impersonator’s vehicle had emergency lights on the dashboard of the car, which appeared to be a brown Ford Focus with black rims.

The impersonator pulled the victim over and asked for identification, but the victim refused and said he would call 911, the report said. The impersonator then got in his car and drove away.

Police said the impersonator is a man in his 30s with “longish brown hair and a goatee.” He was wearing glasses, blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who has concerns that a vehicle attempting to pull them over may not be a law enforcement vehicle is instructed to call 911 to verify that an officer is making the stop.

