DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city.

Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department.

The law enforcement impersonator refers to the community member by name, telling the person they missed a court appearance. The caller states they need to send money or an arrest warrant will be issued.

Durham police said these scams can include spoofing a legitimate police agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer to attempt to gain the victim’s trust. Police also said that no government agency will take payments through a money transfer.

The Durham Police Department reminds citizens to be aware that:

Durham police do not call individuals to demand or request money from community members

The department or any other law enforcement agency does not call community members to seek payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants.

Durham police also give tips to avoid becoming a victim which include:

Never giving personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason

Stay private and regularly update privacy settings for social media accounts

Never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers to a stranger.

If you believe you may be a victim of these scams, police encourage citizens to file a report by calling 919-560-4600.