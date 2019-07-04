Durham police work to curb crimes stemming from buy/ sell meetings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police say they’re investigating five robberies and two larcenies stemming from internet transactions.

All seven incidents have occurred since June 1.

“The OfferUp app has been primarily used to facilitate the crimes, while LetGo was utilized in two of the incidents,” a news release read. “The crimes involve victims attempting to purchase cell phones, watches, and PlayStations.”

Police warned people to be cautious when attempting to purchase items from people they’ve met online. The police department has designated parking areas where transactions can be conducted, the release said.

Those areas are located at 921 Holloway St. and 2945 South Miami Blvd. Both are under 24-hour video surveillance. Durham police also plan to designate spaces at their headquarters, the release said.

Durham police also offered the following tips:

Be cautious and trust your instincts. If something does not feel right, leave

Meet in a public place

Meet during daylight hours

Tell a friend or family member where you are going

Take a friend with you, if possible

Do not carry large amounts of cash

Do not divulge personal information

Be wary of last minute changes in the meeting location

Save any and all communications with the seller/buyer (text messages, emails, voicemails, etc.)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now