DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Woman and minority-owned retailers now have a new location to test their business models. Downtown Durham Inc. has made a 300-square-foot storefront on 307 W. Main Street available for these businesses to do pop-ups.

“Durham values woman and minority-owned businesses, and DDI has made it a priority to see those businesses grow in downtown,” said Nicole J. Thompson, the president and CEO of Downtown Durham, Inc.

“We were thrilled to be able to carve out this storefront space in our new location to give those entrepreneurs a chance to see if the downtown market is a good fit for their business,” Thompson added.

The pop-up location’s first tenant is Hometown Apparel, known for their collection of Durham and North Carolina-related clothing and gifts. They will be in the pop-up space through June 2023. The store’s main location is on Ninth Street.

“Hometown Apparel is driven by the experiences, culture and stories that make Durham a unique and treasured place to visit or call home,” said Barbara Stover, Hometown Apparel founder and Durham native. “Downtown Durham is in much need of a store where locals or visitors can find Durham-themed souvenirs, gifts and more. We would love to bring Hometown Apparel to downtown Durham with a permanent second location. For now, we’re thrilled to have a pop-up.”

To help place future tenants, DDI has partnered with echo, a Durham-based organization that supports entrepreneurs.

“With echo’s support, we feel those small businesses that get their start in our pop-up will have the very best chance at thriving and growing,” Thompson said. “We hope to see many of the businesses that start at 307 locate downtown permanently.”