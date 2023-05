DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A power outage in Durham took out traffic lights on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Durham police said that a power outage has caused traffic lights to be out at several major intersections including Fayetteville Road. The intersections included Riddle Road, East Cornwallis Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Power was restored at 8:39 a.m.