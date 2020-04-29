Durham PreK accepting online applications for 2020-2021 school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham PreK is now accepting online applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

““This online application adds a convenient option for families enrolling for the upcoming school year and demonstrates how family-friendly we can be when agencies partner together,” said Linda Chappel, senior vice president of Triangle Area Child Care Resource and Referral Services at Child Care Services Association.

The goal is to make applying easier for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 4-year-olds in Durham County are eligible for the program, which is publicly funded and universal.

Programs participating in Durham County include Durham PreK, Durham Public Schools–Title I Pre-K, NC Pre-K and Durham Head Start.

“We continue to be dedicated to helping our Durham families with four-year-olds apply for preschool services. We will not let COVID-19 stop us,” said Durham Public School Superintendent Pascal Mubenga in a press release. “We are excited that families can now access the universal application for a classroom placement online. This collaborative effort with our community partners will ensure access for all families.”

For more information about the program and the application process, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: