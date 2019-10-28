Durham PreK’s new website will help families get all the information they need about the program

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham PreK has a new website that will help Durham County families get all the information they need about the county’s program.

The website will help families get information about enrollment, find other local resources, as well as learn about the county’s commitment to both high-quality and equitable education for all young kids in the county, according to a press release.

“Durham PreK is a local investment in public preschool for 4-year-old’s by the Durham County Government. Built to enhance and expand the state-funded NC Pre-K program, Durham PreK is open universally to all children in Durham County and will grow incrementally over time to meet the full community need for publicly supported high-quality early education,” the release says.

“Durham is making substantial investments in high-quality preschool so that it is available for all children,” said Linda Chappel, Senior Vice President of Triangle Area Child Care Resource and Referral Services at Child Care Services Association. “This online resource is important for families and our community to assure that the initiative is fully transparent.”

To enroll your 4-year-old in Durham PreK or to learn more information, click here.

