Durham program to help those behind on rent due to pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A program in Durham is available to those who are behind on rent and facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a partnership between the City of Durham and Durham County governments, is being funded with $9.6 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, a press release said.

Those who need help can apply beginning Monday, May 10 at 12:01 p.m.

“I’m thrilled about the launch of this great City-County-community partnership that will help so many Durham residents facing a crisis with their housing,” said Durham County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Wendy Jacobs. “Our Social Services team has worked tirelessly to create a very user-friendly website for the Durham ERAP.”

If you are accepted into the program, you can receive help financial help for up to 12 months, including both arrears and forward rent and utilities.

According to the City, public housing residents and tenants who receive housing subsidies are eligible for rental assistance to cover any portion of rent and utilities that the tenant pays for.

Utilities include electricity, gas, water, sewer, wastewater, trash removal, and fuel oil. Internet expenses may also be covered under the program.

In order to be eligible for the program, you must be a current resident of Durham County, renting a room, apartment or home in Durham County, household income at or below 80 percent of area median income and at least one person in the household must qualify for unemployment or has financial hardship due to COVID-19, or the person is at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

The Department of Treasury said priority will be given to households with incomes less than 50 percent of area median income.

If you would like to apply for the program, click here on May 10.