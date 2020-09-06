Durham protest leaves behind damage, graffiti and small fires

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest for jailing and policing reform did not stay peaceful in Durham Saturday night.

For the second weekend in a row, hundreds marched around the city’s downtown chanting and waving signs.

Protesters used rocks to smash glass windows at the Durham County Detention Center.

They also vandalized a sign in front of the Durham Police Department. Small fires were also started in trash cans around the city.

The protest started at 8:30 p.m. at the CCB Plaza and was called “No more cops. No more jail. Free us all.”

The group dispersed around 11 p.m. CBS 17 did hear of any arrests made.

