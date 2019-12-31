Durham public housing residents call for more ‘livable conditions’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live in McDougald Terrace are speaking out about concerns they have regarding current living conditions in their apartments.

In the last week, multiple people were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at McDougald Terrace.

Now, other residents are coming forward about other concerns at the public housing complex which include plumbing problems, flooding, and mold.

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady came home from a long trip on Sunday to find a plumbing issue in her apartment where water was spewing from the ceiling.

“There was water coming from everywhere, it was like a rain forest,” Canady said.

The water flooded her cabinets and she said she had to throw out all of her food as result. In addition, she said it ruined some of her clothes and Christmas presents for her children.

“It just gives me more of a reason to keep fighting for what’s right,” Canady said. “You have a whole community that’s suffering from mold, carbon monoxide, and roof leaks. How could anybody just feel comfortable knowing that this is happening in a community with over 1,000 people? They need to find funding from somewhere to help the Durham Housing Authority make these repairs and make these conditions livable.”

CBS 17 called the Durham Housing Authority’s CEO Anthony Scott and had him come out to see the conditions Canady is dealing with.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Scott said.

Scott said they will be doing a comprehensive review of all of the public housing apartments in Durham.

“Each site we’re going to go through and look at what the maintenance issues are and develop a plan to address those maintenance issues,” Scott said.

Scott said there are also plans to redevelop McDougald Terrace and next month they will be doing a major capital campaign to make the funding possible.

“We want to take care of those things,” Scott said. “We want to upgrade the quality of living that we have in our public housing communities.”

Officials with the Durham Housing Authority said they are going to continue to look into the issue with the recent carbon monoxide exposures.

Until changes are made, residents at McDougald Terrace tell CBS 17 they are going to attend both city council and DHA meetings to voice their concerns about recent issues.

