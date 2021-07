DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A public pool in Durham will be closed temproarily due to staffing issues.

The Forest Hills Pool announced it will be closed Saturday, July 17 due to staffing issues.

Hillside Pool and Long Meadow Pool will be open as scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The high on Saturday was forecasted to hit lower 90s, but feel hotter than that due to the humidity, CBS 17 Meteorologist Melissa Le Fevre said.

The Forest Hills Pool is also hiring lifeguards. For more information click here.