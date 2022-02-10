Durham Public School leaders OK more bonus payments to help retain workers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders of the Durham Public Schools decided Thursday to provide more bonus payments to help keep employees, officials said.

The board of education voted to give two additional retention bonuses to full- and part-time staff, according to a news release from Durham Public Schools.

The additional money, combined with the $1538.50 retention bonus paid in November 2021, will total $4,538.50 for full-time staffers over a year, the news release said.

The money for the bonuses will come from federal emergency relief funds linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments will be made in March and October, the news release said. Bonus money for part-time employees will be prorated.

The required allocation will come from a $10 million reduction in operational services funds and a $5 million reduction in academic services funds.

“This budget adjustment allows us to show additional support to our employees for their tenacity. We appreciate their commitment and want them to know that we care about their livelihoods as well as maintaining healthy work environments,” Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga, who proposed the plan, said in the news release.