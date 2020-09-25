Durham Public Schools opts to continue remote learning through end of semester

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As other nearby school districts voted this week on plans to bring students back to school full time, Durham Public Schools voted Thursday to stick with remote learning through the end of the semester.

The decision passed on a 6-1 vote.

School board members largely agreed with the notion of waiting to see how other school systems of similar sizes handle bringing students back into classrooms.

“I think a lot of people are watching because they are trying to figure out what’s going to go on with their kids,” said school board member Frederick Ravin III.

School board members agreed to revisit reopening plans in November.

Durham Public Schools was one of the first few districts in the state to move classes online.

Johnston County voted unanimously Thursday on a plan that will have elementary students back in classrooms full time by the end of October. Wake County’s plan approved Wednesday could see some grades back in school full time by the middle of November.

