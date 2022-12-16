DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – They got it covered.

Durham Public Schools Transportation leaders worked into Thursday night to send a distress call after an unanticipated school bus driver shortage was set to disrupt routes Friday for 23 schools, the school system said.

Bus drivers were able to rework their schedules and change appointments to cover all the routes. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students.

“We are extremely grateful to our professional drivers for their acts of generosity and teamwork. We understand that rescheduling a day in one’s life is a sacrifice,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, DPS Superintendent. “We also acknowledge the hard work undertaken by our Transportation department to make the appeal and deploy substitute drivers to make this morning’s routes happen.”

Transportation staff are continuing to work through the day to avoid disruptions in this afternoon’s bus service.

DPS is continuing to make long-term investments in ensuring that its bus service continues to improve. On Friday, the district is expected to announce additional incentives to hire the drivers and bus monitors that are needed.