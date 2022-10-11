DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Durham Public Schools are looking to fill more than 100 vacancies at a job fair at Hillside High School on Monday.

According to DPS officials, the district still needs to fill about 120 teacher positions.

The district is particularly in need of math and science and elementary school teachers.

DPS officials said they are also looking for exceptional children teachers and facilitators, and both of those groups will be eligible for signing bonuses.

(Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The district is also recruiting bus drivers, instructional assistants and child nutrition workers.

“We are thinking outside of the box and trying to promote a job fair for any positions that might still be out there to get those filled,” said Michelle Hayes, executive director of talent acquisition and employee recognition.

The job fair will be at Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville Road, on Monday from 5-6:30 p.m.